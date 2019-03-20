Rocco A. Ortenzio Purchases 41,948 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (SEM) Stock

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Vice Chairman Rocco A. Ortenzio purchased 41,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.24 per share, for a total transaction of $597,339.52. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,047,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,911,316.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:SEM opened at $14.62 on Wednesday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $13.54 and a 52 week high of $21.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The health services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Select Medical had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Select Medical’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEM. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 237.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,483 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 8,079 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 16.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,266 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 13,220 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 232.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 98,369 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 68,816 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 14.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,855 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SEM. Barclays began coverage on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Friday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Select Medical from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 7th.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

