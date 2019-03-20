RoBET (ROBET) Trading 37.9% Higher Over Last Week

RoBET (CURRENCY:ROBET) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One RoBET token can currently be purchased for about $2.04 or 0.00049995 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and LATOKEN. RoBET has a market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $3,475.00 worth of RoBET was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, RoBET has traded up 37.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00374039 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024827 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.85 or 0.01640803 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00007336 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $709.48 or 0.17413111 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00229431 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

RoBET Token Profile

ROBET is a token. It was first traded on August 16th, 2018. RoBET’s total supply is 102,102,102 tokens and its circulating supply is 798,697 tokens. The official website for RoBET is www.robetcoin.com . RoBET’s official Twitter account is @RoBET_Coin

RoBET Token Trading

RoBET can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RoBET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RoBET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RoBET using one of the exchanges listed above.

