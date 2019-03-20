Roan Resources (ROAN) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Roan Resources (OTCMKTS:ROAN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Roan Resources Inc. is an oil and natural gas company. It focused on the development, exploration and acquisition of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Merge, SCOOP and STACK plays of the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma. Roan Resources Inc. is headquartered in Oklahoma City. “

Get Roan Resources alerts:

ROAN opened at $6.39 on Wednesday. Roan Resources has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $19.82.

Roan Resources (OTCMKTS:ROAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $307.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.00 million.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lasry Marc acquired a new position in shares of Roan Resources during the fourth quarter worth $13,204,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roan Resources during the fourth quarter worth $2,617,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roan Resources during the fourth quarter worth $10,783,000. Elliott Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Roan Resources during the fourth quarter worth $132,355,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roan Resources during the fourth quarter worth $1,619,000.

Roan Resources Company Profile

Linn Energy, Inc, through its equity interest in Roan Resources LLC, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It holds interests in various assets that cover approximately 150,000 net acres located in Merge, SCOOP, and STACK plays of the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

Featured Article: Bid-Ask Spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Roan Resources (ROAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Roan Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roan Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.