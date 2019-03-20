RMR Group Inc (RMR) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) by 46.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in RMR Group were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of RMR Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 34,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in RMR Group by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in RMR Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 48,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RMR Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 32,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in RMR Group by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. 18.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of RMR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. B. Riley set a $89.00 price target on shares of RMR Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. RMR Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Shares of RMR stock opened at $64.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.31. RMR Group Inc has a one year low of $51.80 and a one year high of $98.00.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22. The business had revenue of $280.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.62 million. RMR Group had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 17.44%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RMR Group Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 28th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 25th. RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.09%.

RMR Group Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

