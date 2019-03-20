RMB Capital Management LLC Invests $578,000 in Marten Transport, Ltd (MRTN)

RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000. RMB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Marten Transport at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Marten Transport by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Marten Transport in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Marten Transport in the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Marten Transport in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in Marten Transport by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 19,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

MRTN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

In other news, CEO Randolph L. Marten sold 44,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $863,212.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $112,812.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,021.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 191,066 shares of company stock worth $3,623,237 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRTN opened at $17.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $975.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.53. Marten Transport, Ltd has a 52-week low of $15.39 and a 52-week high of $24.75.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $203.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.13 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Marten Transport, Ltd will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Marten Transport’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.00%.

Marten Transport Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

