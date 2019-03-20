Rivetz Hits 1-Day Volume of $2,617.00 (RVT)

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Rivetz has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and $2,617.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rivetz token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0454 or 0.00001110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, HitBTC, Bancor Network and IDEX. During the last seven days, Rivetz has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rivetz alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007813 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00373358 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024724 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.85 or 0.01635734 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00229825 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004792 BTC.

Rivetz Token Profile

Rivetz’s genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 tokens. The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz . The official website for Rivetz is rivetz.com . Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Rivetz

Rivetz can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Radar Relay, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rivetz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rivetz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rivetz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rivetz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.