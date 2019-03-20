Ripio Credit Network Hits One Day Volume of $1.70 Million (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for $0.0247 or 0.00000610 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Huobi, C2CX and Bancor Network. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $12.35 million and $1.70 million worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MOAC (MOAC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00015858 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00061935 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00005760 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000759 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

RCN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,610,593 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

Ripio Credit Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Ethfinex, Binance, Kyber Network, Gate.io, Bancor Network, Huobi, Upbit, DragonEX, OKEx and C2CX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

