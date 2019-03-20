Rio Silver (RYO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Rio Silver Inc (CVE:RYO) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

About Rio Silver (CVE:RYO)

Rio Silver Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the Americas, Canada, and Peru. The company primarily explores for precious and base metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Niñobamba silver and gold project covering an area of 4,490 hectares located in southeast of Lima in the Department of Ayacucho, Peru; and the Gerow Lake property, a base metal project located in northwestern Ontario, Canada.

