Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 7,458 Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (RYTM)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) by 61.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,458 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RYTM. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 110.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 74.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. BidaskClub cut Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.00 price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

In related news, CEO Keith Michael Gottesdiener sold 15,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $474,158.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold 65,637 shares of company stock worth $1,971,840 in the last three months. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:RYTM opened at $30.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 1.43. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $37.23.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.17). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity in the United States. Its peptide candidates include Setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat POMC and leptin receptor deficiency obesity; and Phase II clinical trial for Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome, POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity, and POMC epigenetic disorders.

