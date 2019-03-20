Rhumbline Advisers Buys 11,813 Shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (FLWS)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 40.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,813 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in 1-800-Flowers.Com were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLWS. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 253,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 37.1% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 4.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 132,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 52.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 6,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 15.3% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 158,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 21,013 shares during the last quarter. 32.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 1-800-Flowers.Com alerts:

In other news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 25,000 shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $453,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,328 shares in the company, valued at $17,121,403.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Arnold P. Leap sold 2,000 shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $34,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,388.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,723,185 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on 1-800-Flowers.Com to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Sidoti cut 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. BidaskClub raised 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.06.

FLWS stock opened at $18.30 on Wednesday. 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $19.05. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 41.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $571.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Rhumbline Advisers Buys 11,813 Shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (FLWS)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/20/rhumbline-advisers-buys-11813-shares-of-1-800-flowers-com-inc-flws.html.

1-800-Flowers.Com Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

Further Reading: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS).

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-Flowers.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-Flowers.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.