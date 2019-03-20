Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Has $6.89 Million Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (FB)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,918 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Aviance Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.24, for a total value of $9,528,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total transaction of $128,407.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,081,755.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 391,461 shares of company stock worth $60,325,530. Insiders own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective (down previously from $205.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.62 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.06.

Facebook stock opened at $161.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.88. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.02 and a fifty-two week high of $218.62.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The social networking company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.40 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 39.60% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Has $6.89 Million Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (FB)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/20/reynders-mcveigh-capital-management-llc-has-6-89-million-holdings-in-facebook-inc-fb.html.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.