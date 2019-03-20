Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.25.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th.

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $35.38. The company had a trading volume of 63,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,417. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.87. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52-week low of $27.78 and a 52-week high of $36.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a current ratio of 8.81.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 21.82% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $56.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 101,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 10,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 60,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 168 properties with approximately 20.6 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

