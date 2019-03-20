Reviewing Vicinity Centres Re (CNRAF) & Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)

Vicinity Centres Re (OTCMKTS:CNRAF) and Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) are both real estate companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Dividends

Federal Realty Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $4.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Vicinity Centres Re does not pay a dividend. Federal Realty Investment Trust pays out 65.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Federal Realty Investment Trust has raised its dividend for 51 consecutive years.

This table compares Vicinity Centres Re and Federal Realty Investment Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vicinity Centres Re N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Federal Realty Investment Trust $915.44 million 10.67 $241.90 million $6.23 21.07

Federal Realty Investment Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Vicinity Centres Re.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Vicinity Centres Re and Federal Realty Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vicinity Centres Re 0 1 1 0 2.50 Federal Realty Investment Trust 0 4 8 0 2.67

Federal Realty Investment Trust has a consensus price target of $139.80, indicating a potential upside of 6.49%. Given Federal Realty Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Federal Realty Investment Trust is more favorable than Vicinity Centres Re.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.6% of Federal Realty Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Federal Realty Investment Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vicinity Centres Re and Federal Realty Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vicinity Centres Re N/A N/A N/A Federal Realty Investment Trust 26.42% 10.73% 3.84%

Summary

Federal Realty Investment Trust beats Vicinity Centres Re on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vicinity Centres Re Company Profile

Vicinity Centres (Vicinity or the Group) is one of Australia's leading retail property groups with a fully integrated asset management platform and $26 billion in retail assets under management across 66 shopping centres, making it the second largest listed manager of Australian retail property. The Group has a Direct Portfolio with interests in 62 shopping centres (including the DFO Brisbane business) and manages 33 assets on behalf of Strategic Partners, 29 of which are co-owned by the Group. Vicinity is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code VCX' and has over 26,000 securityholders. Vicinity also has European medium term notes listed on the ASX under the code VCD'.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply. Its expertise includes creating urban, mixed-use neighborhoods like Santana Row in San Jose, California, Pike & Rose in North Bethesda, Maryland and Assembly Row in Somerville, Massachusetts. These unique and vibrant environments that combine shopping, dining, living and working provide a destination experience valued by their respective communities. Federal Realty's 104 properties include approximately 3,000 tenants, in 24 million square feet, and over 2,600 residential units. Federal Realty has increased its quarterly dividends to its shareholders for 51 consecutive years, the longest record in the REIT industry. Federal Realty is an S&P 500 index member and its shares are traded on the NYSE under the symbol FRT.

