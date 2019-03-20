Reviewing Evonik Industries (EVKIF) & Innospec (IOSP)

Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) and Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.0% of Innospec shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Innospec shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Evonik Industries and Innospec’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evonik Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Innospec $1.48 billion 1.36 $85.00 million $4.83 17.00

Innospec has higher revenue and earnings than Evonik Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Evonik Industries and Innospec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evonik Industries N/A N/A N/A Innospec 5.76% 14.34% 8.05%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Evonik Industries and Innospec, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evonik Industries 0 1 0 0 2.00 Innospec 0 0 2 0 3.00

Innospec has a consensus target price of $83.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.06%. Given Innospec’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Innospec is more favorable than Evonik Industries.

Dividends

Innospec pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Evonik Industries does not pay a dividend. Innospec pays out 18.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Innospec has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Summary

Innospec beats Evonik Industries on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemical quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products. The Resource Efficiency segment provides high-performance materials and specialty additives, such as hydrogen peroxide, activated nickel catalysts, precious metal powder catalysts, oil and fat hydrogenation catalysts, amorphous polyalphaolefins, polybutadienes, polyester resins, thermoplastic and reactive methacrylate resins, organically modified silicones, isophorone chemistry, PEEK, polyamide 12, oil additives, organosilanes, chlorosilanes, fumed silicas, fumed metal oxides, precipitated silicas, and matting agents for the automotive, paints, coatings, adhesives, construction, and various other sectors. The Performance Materials segment produces polymer materials and intermediates, including butene-1, DINP, isononanol, cyanuric chloride, alcoholates, and methacrylate monomers and polymers for rubber, plastics, and agriculture industries. The Services segment provides site management, utilities and waste management, technical, process technology, engineering, and logistics services. The company is headquartered in Essen, Germany. Evonik Industries AG is a subsidiary of RAG-Stiftung.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc. develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels. Its products are used in the operation of automotive, marine, and aviation engines; power station generators; and heating oil. The Performance Chemicals segment provides technology-based solutions for its customers' processes or products focused in the personal care, home care, agrochemical, and metal extraction markets. The Oilfield Services segment develops and markets products to prevent loss of mud in drilling operations; chemical solutions for fracturing, stimulation, and completion operations; and products for oil and gas production, which enable flow assurance and asset integrity. The Octane Additives segment produces and sells tetra ethyl lead (TEL) for use in automotive gasoline. This segment is also involved in environmental remediation business that manages the cleanup of redundant TEL facilities. The company sells its products primarily to oil and gas exploration and production companies, oil refineries, fuel manufacturers and users, personal care and home care companies, formulators of agrochemical and metal extraction preparations, and other chemical and industrial companies. The company was formerly known as Octel Corp. and changed its name to Innospec Inc. in January 2006. Innospec Inc. was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

