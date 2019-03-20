Reviewing Canada Goose (GOOS) and Delta Apparel (DLA)

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) and Delta Apparel (NASDAQ:DLA) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Canada Goose alerts:

This table compares Canada Goose and Delta Apparel’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canada Goose $461.08 million 12.45 $74.94 million $0.65 80.31 Delta Apparel N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Canada Goose has higher revenue and earnings than Delta Apparel.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Canada Goose and Delta Apparel, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canada Goose 0 3 8 0 2.73 Delta Apparel 0 1 0 0 2.00

Canada Goose presently has a consensus price target of $78.95, suggesting a potential upside of 51.24%. Given Canada Goose’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Canada Goose is more favorable than Delta Apparel.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.1% of Canada Goose shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Canada Goose and Delta Apparel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canada Goose 17.71% 52.29% 23.28% Delta Apparel N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Canada Goose beats Delta Apparel on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 6 retail stores; wholesale channels, which consist of luxury and outdoor retailers and distributors in 38 countries; and its partner-operated retail location in Tokyo, Japan, as well as operated through e-commerce in 12 countries. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Delta Apparel

Delta Apparel, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets a portfolio of lifestyle active wear apparel and related accessory products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It markets, distributes, manufactures, and sells unembellished knit apparel under the Soffe, Delta Platinum, Delta Pro Weight, and Delta Magnum Weight brands to various large licensed screen printers and small independent businesses. The company also manufactures private label products for branded sportswear companies, trendy regional brands, retailers, and sports licensed apparel marketers; and various types of printed garments and apparels under the DTG2Go brand. In addition, it markets various fashion apparel garments, headwear, and related accessories under the Salt Life and COAST brands, as well as other labels; and active wear apparel garments under the Delta and Soffe brands. Further, the company provides various casual and athletic products for men, women, juniors, youth, and children through various distribution channels and distribution tiers, including department stores, sporting goods and outdoor retailers, specialty stores, boutiques, mid and mass channels, e-retailers, and the U.S. military. Additionally, it sells its products direct-to-consumer on its Websites, as well as through its retail stores. As of September 29, 2018, the company operated 13 branded retail stores and a leased showroom. Delta Apparel, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.