RESOLUTE ENERGY/SH NEW (REN) Stake Lowered by VR Advisory Services Ltd

VR Advisory Services Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of RESOLUTE ENERGY/SH NEW (NYSE:REN) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 656,595 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 211,619 shares during the quarter. RESOLUTE ENERGY/SH NEW accounts for about 16.2% of VR Advisory Services Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. VR Advisory Services Ltd owned 2.83% of RESOLUTE ENERGY/SH NEW worth $19,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in REN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RESOLUTE ENERGY/SH NEW by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,551,337 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $44,958,000 after purchasing an additional 74,989 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of RESOLUTE ENERGY/SH NEW by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 865,251 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,715,000 after purchasing an additional 14,109 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RESOLUTE ENERGY/SH NEW by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 865,251 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,715,000 after purchasing an additional 14,109 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of RESOLUTE ENERGY/SH NEW by 6.9% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 463,281 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,517,000 after purchasing an additional 29,730 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RESOLUTE ENERGY/SH NEW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,462,000.

RESOLUTE ENERGY/SH NEW stock remained flat at $$30.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.88 million, a P/E ratio of 41.61 and a beta of 3.20. RESOLUTE ENERGY/SH NEW has a fifty-two week low of $24.60 and a fifty-two week high of $39.28.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on REN. Johnson Rice lowered RESOLUTE ENERGY/SH NEW to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RESOLUTE ENERGY/SH NEW from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. B. Riley set a $34.00 price target on RESOLUTE ENERGY/SH NEW and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 30th. Northland Securities lowered RESOLUTE ENERGY/SH NEW from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of RESOLUTE ENERGY/SH NEW in a report on Monday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Resolute Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, exploration for, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its principal project area is located in the Delaware Basin portion of the Permian Basin, Reeves County. As of December 31, 2017, it had interests in approximately 27,100 gross acres located in the Permian Basin of Texas; and its estimated net proved reserves were approximately 53.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

