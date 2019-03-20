Research Analysts Set Expectations for NN, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NNBR)

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of NN in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks analyst C. Brady forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for NN’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). NN had a positive return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 34.32%. The firm had revenue of $199.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.05 million.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on NNBR. TheStreet lowered NN from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on NN in a report on Monday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on NN from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.17.

NNBR opened at $7.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $314.10 million, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.38. NN has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $25.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. NN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.93%.

In related news, Director Carey A. Smith bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,719.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of NN by 4,584.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 20,584 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in NN by 8,796.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 470,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,335,000 after purchasing an additional 464,889 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in NN by 45.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,747,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,264,000 after purchasing an additional 546,327 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in NN by 47.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 39,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in NN during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

About NN

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

