Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Melinta Therapeutics Inc’s FY2023 Earnings (MLNT)

Melinta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLNT) – Research analysts at Gabelli issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Melinta Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 15th. Gabelli analyst K. Kedra forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the year. Gabelli currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

MLNT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Melinta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut Melinta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Melinta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

MLNT opened at $4.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Melinta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $53.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Melinta Therapeutics by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 418,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 13,337 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Melinta Therapeutics by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 772,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 48,907 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Melinta Therapeutics by 431.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 315,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 256,506 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Melinta Therapeutics by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 14,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Melinta Therapeutics by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,532,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 106,721 shares during the last quarter.

Melinta Therapeutics Company Profile

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various anti-infectives for the treatment of bacterial infectious diseases in North America. It offers Baxdela, a monotherapy treatment of adult patients with acute bacterial skin or skin structure infections (ABSSSIs); Vabomere, an IV antibiotic used in treatment of gram-negative infections; Orbactiv, an IV antibiotic of the lipoglycopeptide class for the treatment of adult patients with ABSSSIs; and Minocin, a IV antibiotic of the tetracycline class with activity against gram-positive and gram-negative pathogens.

