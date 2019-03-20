Requisite Energy Fund I LP Invests $6.73 Million in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR)

Requisite Energy Fund I LP purchased a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 134,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,728,000. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Requisite Energy Fund I LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 210.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000.

Get iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS NEAR opened at $50.16 on Wednesday. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $50.30.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.1196 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Requisite Energy Fund I LP Invests $6.73 Million in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/20/requisite-energy-fund-i-lp-invests-6-73-million-in-ishares-short-maturity-bond-etf-near.html.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.