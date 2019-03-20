Requisite Energy Fund I LP Invests $356,000 in ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

Requisite Energy Fund I LP purchased a new position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 167 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David Schneider sold 3,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.37, for a total value of $786,624.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,117,494.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $306,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 235,515 shares of company stock valued at $52,151,836. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOW opened at $241.96 on Wednesday. ServiceNow Inc has a 1 year low of $147.63 and a 1 year high of $245.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.67 billion, a PE ratio of 1,209.80, a PEG ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.44.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. ServiceNow had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $715.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price (up previously from $217.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price (up previously from $224.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up previously from $210.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.74.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers service management solutions for customer service, human resources, security operations, and other enterprise departments. It operates ServiceNow platform that provides workflow automation, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, performance analytics, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

