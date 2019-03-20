Requisite Energy Fund I LP Invests $106,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE) Stock

Requisite Energy Fund I LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 17,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $108.26 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $89.59 and a 1-year high of $116.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

