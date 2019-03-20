Requisite Energy Fund I LP Acquires Shares of 45,000 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (PTLA)

Requisite Energy Fund I LP acquired a new stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 45,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000. Portola Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 0.3% of Requisite Energy Fund I LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 165.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 10,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PTLA opened at $33.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 2.37. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $14.81 and a one year high of $45.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.53 million. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 872.72% and a negative return on equity of 167.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.41) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PTLA shares. Oppenheimer set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Portola Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Portola Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics that could advance the fields of thrombosis and other hematologic diseases. The company's two FDA-approved medicines are Andexxa (coagulation factor Xa (recombinant), inactivated-zhzo), an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of VTE in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

