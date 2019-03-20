Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 772 Shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,104 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 1.2% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Apple by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,188,032 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,846,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452,792 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,833,222 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,703,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293,674 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $385,873,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,008,496 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,148,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Apple by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,578,812 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $292,261,000 after acquiring an additional 544,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective (down previously from $209.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $186.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.00 and a 52-week high of $233.47. The company has a market capitalization of $924.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.01. Apple had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 50.92%. The company had revenue of $84.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.07 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.71, for a total value of $255,086.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,317,978.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

