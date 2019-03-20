Regulus Therapeutics (RGLS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Regulus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 67,650.01% and a negative return on equity of 419.05%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 million.
RGLS opened at $1.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.26. Regulus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $10.44.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Regulus Therapeutics from $6.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Regulus Therapeutics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.50.
Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile
Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States and Europe. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.
