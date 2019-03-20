Regal Beloit Corp (RBC) Position Reduced by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 141,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $9,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Regal Beloit in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Regal Beloit by 162.7% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Regal Beloit by 150.5% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Regal Beloit in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Regal Beloit by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 3,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RBC opened at $82.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Regal Beloit Corp has a 52-week low of $66.04 and a 52-week high of $86.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.56.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $881.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regal Beloit Corp will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is 18.67%.

In other Regal Beloit news, CEO Mark Joseph Gliebe sold 13,191 shares of Regal Beloit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total value of $1,097,886.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,574,880.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Avampato sold 2,929 shares of Regal Beloit stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total value of $235,403.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,693.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,815,734. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on RBC. Zacks Investment Research raised Regal Beloit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Regal Beloit from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. CIBC reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Regal Beloit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.50.

Regal Beloit Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and power transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

