Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Idera Pharmaceuticals (IDRA)

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: IDRA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/13/2019 – Idera Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/8/2019 – Idera Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright to $14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/7/2019 – Idera Pharmaceuticals was given a new $7.00 price target on by analysts at Wedbush. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/7/2019 – Idera Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

2/13/2019 – Idera Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/9/2019 – Idera Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.75 price target on the stock.

2/6/2019 – Idera Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/2/2019 – Idera Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.75 price target on the stock.

1/26/2019 – Idera Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.75 price target on the stock.

1/25/2019 – Idera Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

Idera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.04 on Wednesday. Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $17.12. The company has a market capitalization of $86.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.57.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.06. Idera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 75.10% and a negative net margin of 9,045.47%. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.12 million. Analysts expect that Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vincent Milano purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.93 per share, with a total value of $43,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,540.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders purchased a total of 19,300 shares of company stock valued at $57,185 over the last three months. 20.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,737,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,153,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 44.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod, a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and colorectal cancer.

