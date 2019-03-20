Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Fly Leasing (FLY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Fly Leasing (NYSE: FLY) recently:
- 3/19/2019 – Fly Leasing was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 3/11/2019 – Fly Leasing was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Fly Leasing Limited, formerly known as Babcock & Brown Air Limited, is engaged in acquiring and leasing modern, high-demand and fuel-efficient commercial jet aircraft under long-term contracts to a diverse group of airlines throughout the world. The Company's strategy is to effectively manage its fleet and grow its portfolio through accretive acquisitions of aircraft. FLY Leasing is managed and serviced by BBAM L.P., an aircraft leasing company. BBAM acts as manager of FLY Leasing and servicer of the aircraft portfolio under multi-year management and servicing agreements. In addition to arranging for the leasing of the fleet, BBAM assists in the acquiring and disposing of aircraft, marketeering aircraft for lease and release, collecting rents and other payments from the lessees of aircraft, monitoring maintenance, insurance and other obligations under leases, and enforcing FLY Leasing's rights against lessees. BBAM is an independent company. FLY Leasing Limited is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. "
- 3/7/2019 – Fly Leasing was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 3/1/2019 – Fly Leasing was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.
- 2/13/2019 – Fly Leasing was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 2/7/2019 – Fly Leasing was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/6/2019 – Fly Leasing was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 2/5/2019 – Fly Leasing was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 1/29/2019 – Fly Leasing was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/24/2019 – Fly Leasing was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.
FLY opened at $13.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $388.31 million, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. Fly Leasing Ltd has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $15.32.
Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $113.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.05 million. Fly Leasing had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 20.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fly Leasing Ltd will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircrafts under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2017, the company had a portfolio of 85 aircrafts, including 73 narrow-body passenger aircrafts and 12 wide-body passenger aircrafts. Fly Leasing Limited was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Dún Laoghaire, Ireland.
