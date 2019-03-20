Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Fly Leasing (FLY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Fly Leasing (NYSE: FLY) recently:

3/19/2019 – Fly Leasing was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/11/2019 – Fly Leasing was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fly Leasing Limited, formerly known as Babcock & Brown Air Limited, is engaged in acquiring and leasing modern, high-demand and fuel-efficient commercial jet aircraft under long-term contracts to a diverse group of airlines throughout the world. The Company’s strategy is to effectively manage its fleet and grow its portfolio through accretive acquisitions of aircraft. FLY Leasing is managed and serviced by BBAM L.P., an aircraft leasing company. BBAM acts as manager of FLY Leasing and servicer of the aircraft portfolio under multi-year management and servicing agreements. In addition to arranging for the leasing of the fleet, BBAM assists in the acquiring and disposing of aircraft, marketeering aircraft for lease and release, collecting rents and other payments from the lessees of aircraft, monitoring maintenance, insurance and other obligations under leases, and enforcing FLY Leasing’s rights against lessees. BBAM is an independent company. FLY Leasing Limited is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

3/7/2019 – Fly Leasing was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/1/2019 – Fly Leasing was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

2/13/2019 – Fly Leasing was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fly Leasing Limited, formerly known as Babcock & Brown Air Limited, is engaged in acquiring and leasing modern, high-demand and fuel-efficient commercial jet aircraft under long-term contracts to a diverse group of airlines throughout the world. The Company’s strategy is to effectively manage its fleet and grow its portfolio through accretive acquisitions of aircraft. FLY Leasing is managed and serviced by BBAM L.P., an aircraft leasing company. BBAM acts as manager of FLY Leasing and servicer of the aircraft portfolio under multi-year management and servicing agreements. In addition to arranging for the leasing of the fleet, BBAM assists in the acquiring and disposing of aircraft, marketeering aircraft for lease and release, collecting rents and other payments from the lessees of aircraft, monitoring maintenance, insurance and other obligations under leases, and enforcing FLY Leasing’s rights against lessees. BBAM is an independent company. FLY Leasing Limited is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

2/7/2019 – Fly Leasing was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fly Leasing Limited, formerly known as Babcock & Brown Air Limited, is engaged in acquiring and leasing modern, high-demand and fuel-efficient commercial jet aircraft under long-term contracts to a diverse group of airlines throughout the world. The Company’s strategy is to effectively manage its fleet and grow its portfolio through accretive acquisitions of aircraft. FLY Leasing is managed and serviced by BBAM L.P., an aircraft leasing company. BBAM acts as manager of FLY Leasing and servicer of the aircraft portfolio under multi-year management and servicing agreements. In addition to arranging for the leasing of the fleet, BBAM assists in the acquiring and disposing of aircraft, marketeering aircraft for lease and release, collecting rents and other payments from the lessees of aircraft, monitoring maintenance, insurance and other obligations under leases, and enforcing FLY Leasing’s rights against lessees. BBAM is an independent company. FLY Leasing Limited is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

2/6/2019 – Fly Leasing was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fly Leasing Limited, formerly known as Babcock & Brown Air Limited, is engaged in acquiring and leasing modern, high-demand and fuel-efficient commercial jet aircraft under long-term contracts to a diverse group of airlines throughout the world. The Company’s strategy is to effectively manage its fleet and grow its portfolio through accretive acquisitions of aircraft. FLY Leasing is managed and serviced by BBAM L.P., an aircraft leasing company. BBAM acts as manager of FLY Leasing and servicer of the aircraft portfolio under multi-year management and servicing agreements. In addition to arranging for the leasing of the fleet, BBAM assists in the acquiring and disposing of aircraft, marketeering aircraft for lease and release, collecting rents and other payments from the lessees of aircraft, monitoring maintenance, insurance and other obligations under leases, and enforcing FLY Leasing’s rights against lessees. BBAM is an independent company. FLY Leasing Limited is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

2/5/2019 – Fly Leasing was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/29/2019 – Fly Leasing was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fly Leasing Limited, formerly known as Babcock & Brown Air Limited, is engaged in acquiring and leasing modern, high-demand and fuel-efficient commercial jet aircraft under long-term contracts to a diverse group of airlines throughout the world. The Company’s strategy is to effectively manage its fleet and grow its portfolio through accretive acquisitions of aircraft. FLY Leasing is managed and serviced by BBAM L.P., an aircraft leasing company. BBAM acts as manager of FLY Leasing and servicer of the aircraft portfolio under multi-year management and servicing agreements. In addition to arranging for the leasing of the fleet, BBAM assists in the acquiring and disposing of aircraft, marketeering aircraft for lease and release, collecting rents and other payments from the lessees of aircraft, monitoring maintenance, insurance and other obligations under leases, and enforcing FLY Leasing’s rights against lessees. BBAM is an independent company. FLY Leasing Limited is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

1/24/2019 – Fly Leasing was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

FLY opened at $13.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $388.31 million, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. Fly Leasing Ltd has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $15.32.

Get Fly Leasing Ltd alerts:

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $113.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.05 million. Fly Leasing had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 20.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fly Leasing Ltd will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Fly Leasing by 109.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 33,536 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fly Leasing during the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Fly Leasing by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,670,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,201,000 after purchasing an additional 119,349 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Fly Leasing by 9.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 197,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 16,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Fly Leasing during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. 48.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircrafts under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2017, the company had a portfolio of 85 aircrafts, including 73 narrow-body passenger aircrafts and 12 wide-body passenger aircrafts. Fly Leasing Limited was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Dún Laoghaire, Ireland.

See Also: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Fly Leasing Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fly Leasing Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.