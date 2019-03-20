Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Edgewater Technology (ALYA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Edgewater Technology (NYSE: ALYA):

3/20/2019 – Edgewater Technology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating. According to Zacks, "Alithya Group Inc. provides digital strategies and technologies primarily in North America. The company's integrated offering is based on strategy services, Microsoft and Oracle technologies and custom solutions. The company serves primarily in the financial, manufacturing, retail and distribution, telecommunications, transportation, professional services, health and government sectors. It operates principally in Canada, the United States and Europe. Alithya Group Inc., formerly known as Edgewater Technology Inc., is based in Montreal, Canada. "

3/7/2019 – Edgewater Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Eight Capital.

Shares of NYSE:ALYA traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.95. 106,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,971. Edgewater Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $6.00.

Edgewater Technology (NYSE:ALYA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $44.02 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Edgewater Technology stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edgewater Technology, Inc. (NYSE:ALYA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 44,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of Edgewater Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Alithya Group Inc provides information technology and management consulting services. The company's services include strategic direction, such as strategic planning, strategic information technology planning, strategic alignment, organizational management, and program evaluation; and architecture that includes enterprise, business, information, applications, technology, security, and solutions architecture services.

