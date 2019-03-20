Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ASND) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/18/2019 – Ascendis Pharma A/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company. The company’s product pipeline consist of TransCon Human Growth Hormone, TransCon Treprostinil, TransCon Insulin, TransCon Peptide and TransCon Ranibizumab, which are in different clinical stage, for the treatments of hormone deficiency, endocrinology, central nervous system disorders, infectious diseases and diabetes. Its technology includes TransCon which develop prodrug therapies. Ascendis Pharma A/S is based in Denmark. “

3/18/2019 – Ascendis Pharma A/S had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $185.00 price target on the stock.

3/12/2019 – Ascendis Pharma A/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company. The company’s product pipeline consist of TransCon Human Growth Hormone, TransCon Treprostinil, TransCon Insulin, TransCon Peptide and TransCon Ranibizumab, which are in different clinical stage, for the treatments of hormone deficiency, endocrinology, central nervous system disorders, infectious diseases and diabetes. Its technology includes TransCon which develop prodrug therapies. Ascendis Pharma A/S is based in Denmark. “

3/7/2019 – Ascendis Pharma A/S had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $85.00 to $145.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/7/2019 – Ascendis Pharma A/S was given a new $217.00 price target on by analysts at Wedbush. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/4/2019 – Ascendis Pharma A/S had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $185.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $102.00.

2/4/2019 – Ascendis Pharma A/S was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/25/2019 – Ascendis Pharma A/S was given a new $81.00 price target on by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/25/2019 – Ascendis Pharma A/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $83.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company. The company’s product pipeline consist of TransCon Human Growth Hormone, TransCon Treprostinil, TransCon Insulin, TransCon Peptide and TransCon Ranibizumab, which are in different clinical stage, for the treatments of hormone deficiency, endocrinology, central nervous system disorders, infectious diseases and diabetes. Its technology includes TransCon which develop prodrug therapies. Ascendis Pharma A/S is based in Denmark. “

1/24/2019 – Ascendis Pharma A/S was upgraded by analysts at Leerink Swann from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $73.00.

1/24/2019 – Ascendis Pharma A/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company. The company’s product pipeline consist of TransCon Human Growth Hormone, TransCon Treprostinil, TransCon Insulin, TransCon Peptide and TransCon Ranibizumab, which are in different clinical stage, for the treatments of hormone deficiency, endocrinology, central nervous system disorders, infectious diseases and diabetes. Its technology includes TransCon which develop prodrug therapies. Ascendis Pharma A/S is based in Denmark. “

1/23/2019 – Ascendis Pharma A/S is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “: We are initiating coverage of Ascendis Pharma (ASND) with an Overweight rating and 12-mo. PT of $102. Ascendis is a pro-drug platform company based in Denmark that focuses on endocrinology-based rare diseases. The company leverages its novel pro-drug platform, TransCon™ to improve & extend duration of de-risked clinical-stage drugs’s action in the body. The company has upcoming Ph3 in its lead asset TransCon hGH, for treating growth hormone, expected in 1Q. We remain confident in clinical success of TransCon hGH, which should drive a first leg of upside in 2019. We also think that investors will assign more credit to the platform, especially TransCon PTH with Ph2 data expected YE2019.””

ASND stock opened at $124.85 on Wednesday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $53.21 and a 52 week high of $131.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.83 and a beta of 0.91.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Emory University grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Emory University now owns 39,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 28.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

