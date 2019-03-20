Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (RETA) CFO Jason Douglas Wilson Sells 5,604 Shares of Stock

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) CFO Jason Douglas Wilson sold 5,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total value of $527,000.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Friday, March 15th, Jason Douglas Wilson sold 4,000 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total value of $374,480.00.

On Friday, February 15th, Jason Douglas Wilson sold 4,000 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.44, for a total value of $341,760.00.

On Tuesday, February 5th, Jason Douglas Wilson sold 3,000 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $240,000.00.

On Friday, February 1st, Jason Douglas Wilson sold 7,000 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $560,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 15th, Jason Douglas Wilson sold 4,000 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $284,600.00.

On Monday, January 7th, Jason Douglas Wilson sold 20,000 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $1,440,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RETA opened at $92.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.37 and a beta of 3.17. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $19.31 and a 1 year high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a current ratio of 6.12.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.21. On average, analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RETA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,958,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,851,000 after acquiring an additional 29,802 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,187,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,101,000 after acquiring an additional 509,326 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,187,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,101,000 after acquiring an additional 509,326 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 223.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 859,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,233,000 after acquiring an additional 593,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 276.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 749,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,304,000 after acquiring an additional 550,706 shares during the last quarter. 53.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on RETA. BidaskClub raised Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Reata Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.33.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to address serious and life-threatening diseases with therapies by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome; and for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease.

