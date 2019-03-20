Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (RETA) CFO Jason Douglas Wilson Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) CFO Jason Douglas Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total value of $374,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jason Douglas Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 18th, Jason Douglas Wilson sold 5,604 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total value of $527,000.16.

On Friday, February 15th, Jason Douglas Wilson sold 4,000 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.44, for a total value of $341,760.00.

On Tuesday, February 5th, Jason Douglas Wilson sold 3,000 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $240,000.00.

On Friday, February 1st, Jason Douglas Wilson sold 7,000 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $560,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 15th, Jason Douglas Wilson sold 4,000 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $284,600.00.

On Monday, January 7th, Jason Douglas Wilson sold 20,000 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $1,440,800.00.

Reata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $92.91 on Wednesday. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $19.31 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.37 and a beta of 3.17.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.21. On average, analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RETA. ValuEngine raised Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $100.00 price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Reata Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 276.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to address serious and life-threatening diseases with therapies by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome; and for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease.

