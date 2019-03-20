Real Estate Investors PLC. (LON:RLE) insider Marcus Daly acquired 101,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 51 ($0.67) per share, with a total value of £51,510 ($67,306.94).

LON RLE opened at GBX 51 ($0.67) on Wednesday. Real Estate Investors PLC. has a 52-week low of GBX 48.30 ($0.63) and a 52-week high of GBX 58.88 ($0.77). The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.47. The firm has a market cap of $93.68 million and a PE ratio of 9.44.

Get Real Estate Investors alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.94 ($0.01) per share. This is an increase from Real Estate Investors’s previous dividend of $0.88. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Real Estate Investors’s payout ratio is currently 0.74%.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Real Estate Investors in a report on Monday, December 17th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Real Estate Investors PLC. (RLE) Insider Marcus Daly Purchases 101,000 Shares” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/20/real-estate-investors-plc-rle-insider-marcus-daly-purchases-101000-shares.html.

Real Estate Investors Company Profile

Real Estate Investors Plc is a publicly quoted, internally managed property investment company and REIT with a portfolio of 1.5 million sq ft of commercial property, managed by a highly-experienced property team with over 100 years of combined experience of operating in the Midlands property market across all sectors.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Real Estate Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Estate Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.