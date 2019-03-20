RBF Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Xunlei Ltd (XNET)

RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Xunlei Ltd (NASDAQ:XNET) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 70,848 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Xunlei by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 973,578 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,370 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Xunlei by 22.0% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 605,577 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 109,023 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Xunlei by 7.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 36,944 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Xunlei in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Xunlei in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $617,000. 17.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Xunlei from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Xunlei from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th.

Shares of XNET stock opened at $4.09 on Wednesday. Xunlei Ltd has a 1 year low of $3.13 and a 1 year high of $15.92.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The software maker reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Xunlei had a negative return on equity of 10.77% and a negative net margin of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $41.98 million for the quarter.

Xunlei Profile

Xunlei Limited, a cloud-based acceleration technology company, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud computing that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel and Offline Accelerator.

