RBF Capital LLC Invests $325,000 in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH)

RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,300 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000. RBF Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of Beazer Homes USA at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZH. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the third quarter valued at $111,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 309.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 9,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 14,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BZH shares. TheStreet downgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Beazer Homes USA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

NYSE BZH opened at $11.32 on Wednesday. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $17.46. The firm has a market cap of $371.18 million, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 18.41, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The construction company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $402.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Beazer Homes USA’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

