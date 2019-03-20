Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Prologis Inc (PLD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,750 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Prologis news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 30,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $2,138,216.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,656.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward S. Nekritz sold 32,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $2,220,331.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,227,914.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,067 shares of company stock valued at $7,741,929 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $70.43 on Wednesday. Prologis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $55.21 and a fifty-two week high of $72.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 58.81%. The company had revenue of $679.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Prologis Inc will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 69.97%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $65.00 target price on Prologis and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.77.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

