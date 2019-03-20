Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.27 Million Position in Atmos Energy Co. (ATO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,392,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,743,000 after buying an additional 5,362 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the third quarter valued at about $883,000. Stevens Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 146.3% in the third quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 43,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after buying an additional 26,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 416.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 5,389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATO shares. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 31st. UBS Group lowered Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.33.

Shares of ATO opened at $101.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.26. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $79.49 and a one year high of $102.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $877.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.71 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 14.39%. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 25th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 22nd. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

