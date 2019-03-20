Raymond James & Associates Sells 13,546 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (PSJ)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,546 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 1.07% of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF worth $2,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the third quarter worth $258,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the third quarter worth $398,000. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSJ opened at $91.30 on Wednesday. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a 12 month low of $66.70 and a 12 month high of $91.64.

Invesco Dynamic Software ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

