Raymond James & Associates Has $2.94 Million Holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 111,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,675 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $2,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 4,368.6% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000.

Shares of PCY stock opened at $27.77 on Wednesday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $28.32.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.1159 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%.

