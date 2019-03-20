Raymond James & Associates Acquires 1,940 Shares of Sonoco Products Co (SON)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $3,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SON. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 42,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 45,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 14,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SON shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Sonoco Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Shares of SON opened at $59.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Sonoco Products Co has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $61.79.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 27th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 26th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.66%.

In other news, SVP R. Howard Coker sold 6,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total transaction of $387,015.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 212,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,693,744.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kevin P. Mahoney sold 1,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.57, for a total transaction of $66,658.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,713.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,829 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,466 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

