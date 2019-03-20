Raven Industries, Inc. (RAVN) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.07% of Raven Industries worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raven Industries by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,129,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $234,672,000 after purchasing an additional 222,187 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Raven Industries by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,593,521 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $164,404,000 after purchasing an additional 83,981 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raven Industries by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,593,521 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $164,404,000 after purchasing an additional 83,981 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Raven Industries by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 672,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Raven Industries by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 507,694 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,227,000 after purchasing an additional 18,888 shares during the period. 74.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RAVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ RAVN opened at $38.69 on Wednesday. Raven Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.15 and a 1 year high of $49.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Raven Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.61%.

Raven Industries Profile

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, and aerospace/defense markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable growers to enhance farm yields.

