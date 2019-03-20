Ranger Investment Management L.P. Trims Stake in Malibu Boats Inc (MBUU)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 375,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,776 shares during the quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $13,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 111.5% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 93,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after acquiring an additional 49,228 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,585,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,766,000 after buying an additional 58,781 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 3.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 801,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,870,000 after buying an additional 25,322 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 0.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 721,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,493,000 after buying an additional 5,665 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the third quarter worth $3,294,000. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Deborah S. Kent sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $54,072.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Malibu Boats stock opened at $40.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Malibu Boats Inc has a 1 year low of $32.03 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The firm has a market cap of $847.35 million, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.84.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.13. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 45.92%. The firm had revenue of $165.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats Inc will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MBUU has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $58.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.86.

Malibu Boats Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

