Ranger Investment Management L.P. Sells 7,224 Shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc (PRAH)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 451,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,224 shares during the period. PRA Health Sciences accounts for about 3.4% of Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned 0.69% of PRA Health Sciences worth $41,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRAH. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 36.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,858 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 56.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,244,000 after buying an additional 43,542 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 9.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,603,000 after buying an additional 10,080 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 34.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 13.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,080,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAH opened at $109.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a 52-week low of $79.20 and a 52-week high of $121.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.12.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences to $120.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. PRA Health Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.22.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

