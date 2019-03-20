Ranger Investment Management L.P. Has $19.78 Million Holdings in Heska Corp (HSKA)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 165.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,359 shares during the period. Heska comprises 1.6% of Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned about 3.03% of Heska worth $19,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heska by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,075,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $92,596,000 after buying an additional 8,460 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heska by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,978,000 after buying an additional 16,376 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Heska by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 405,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,978,000 after buying an additional 16,376 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heska by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 361,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,982,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of Heska by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 271,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,745,000 after buying an additional 16,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HSKA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Heska from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Benchmark cut shares of Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Heska from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heska presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSKA opened at $82.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $631.69 million, a P/E ratio of 58.13 and a beta of 0.81. Heska Corp has a 1-year low of $71.60 and a 1-year high of $114.50.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.32). Heska had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 4.59%.

In related news, COO Jason A. Napolitano sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total transaction of $716,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,329 shares of company stock valued at $2,638,829. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal Health segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; HT5 and HEMATRUE veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; COAG veterinary analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

