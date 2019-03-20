Ranger Investment Management L.P. Acquires 66,277 Shares of Medidata Solutions Inc (MDSO)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 410,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,277 shares during the period. Medidata Solutions makes up approximately 2.3% of Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Medidata Solutions were worth $27,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDSO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Medidata Solutions by 127.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its position in Medidata Solutions by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Medidata Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Medidata Solutions by 1,068.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Medidata Solutions by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Medidata Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Medidata Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medidata Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.64.

Shares of MDSO stock opened at $77.98 on Wednesday. Medidata Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $60.10 and a 1 year high of $88.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 81.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.36.

Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. Medidata Solutions had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $167.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medidata Solutions Inc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Rouven Bergmann sold 12,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $938,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Taylor sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $137,164.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,965.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,357 shares of company stock valued at $3,705,792. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Medidata Solutions Company Profile

Medidata Solutions, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for life sciences worldwide. It offers the Medidata Clinical Cloud, a platform, pioneering analytics, and clinical technology for the development of new therapies. The company's platform solutions include data capture and management and trial planning and management.

