Ranger Investment Management L.P. Acquires 42,799 Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (SLP)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,944 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,799 shares during the quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned about 2.18% of Simulations Plus worth $7,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 156.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new position in Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $382,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Taglich Brothers lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th.

Shares of SLP stock opened at $20.50 on Wednesday. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a one year low of $14.25 and a one year high of $23.95. The company has a market capitalization of $357.76 million, a PE ratio of 41.00 and a beta of -0.50.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 9th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 23.26% and a net margin of 29.05%. The company had revenue of $7.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 million. Research analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

