Range Resources (RRC) Trading Up 5.1%

Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC)’s share price was up 5.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.47 and last traded at $11.31. Approximately 5,899,658 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 7,638,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.76.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RRC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Monday, January 7th. TD Securities raised Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 7th. B. Riley set a $21.00 target price on Range Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.37.

Get Range Resources alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.35 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 53.20%. Range Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Range Resources Corp. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.08%.

In other news, Director James M. Funk purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,518.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven D. Gray purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $219,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,453.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 268,503 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 18,908 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 44,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 148,636 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,756 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/20/range-resources-rrc-trading-up-5-1.html.

About Range Resources (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

Further Reading: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.