R. Robert Funderburg, Jr. Sells 10,000 Shares of Midland States Bancorp Inc (MSBI) Stock

Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI) Director R. Robert Funderburg, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $249,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

R. Robert Funderburg, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 18th, R. Robert Funderburg, Jr. sold 6,080 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $152,425.60.

On Friday, March 1st, R. Robert Funderburg, Jr. sold 17,058 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $436,684.80.

On Tuesday, February 12th, R. Robert Funderburg, Jr. sold 4,837 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $118,506.50.

On Friday, February 8th, R. Robert Funderburg, Jr. sold 6,663 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $162,377.31.

On Monday, February 4th, R. Robert Funderburg, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total transaction of $303,500.00.

On Wednesday, January 16th, R. Robert Funderburg, Jr. sold 7,211 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $169,097.95.

On Monday, January 14th, R. Robert Funderburg, Jr. sold 261 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $6,081.30.

On Monday, January 7th, R. Robert Funderburg, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $346,350.00.

On Wednesday, January 2nd, R. Robert Funderburg, Jr. sold 14,586 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $329,789.46.

MSBI opened at $24.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $604.62 million, a PE ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Midland States Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $19.56 and a one year high of $36.06.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $69.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.50 million. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 9.76%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Midland States Bancorp Inc will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This is a positive change from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.55%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Midland States Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSBI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 470,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 12,666 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,354,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,485,000 after purchasing an additional 19,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,063,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.42% of the company’s stock.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, Wealth Management, and Other segments.

