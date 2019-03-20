Qurito (QURO) Price Reaches $0.0120 on Top Exchanges

Qurito (CURRENCY:QURO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. Qurito has a market cap of $114,065.00 and approximately $910.00 worth of Qurito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Qurito has traded 21.1% higher against the dollar. One Qurito token can now be bought for about $0.0120 or 0.00000296 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, LATOKEN and STEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007823 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00378469 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024946 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.51 or 0.01645456 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00226812 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004768 BTC.

About Qurito

Qurito’s total supply is 86,939,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,540,199 tokens. Qurito’s official website is www.qurito.io . Qurito’s official Twitter account is @QuritoOfficial

Qurito Token Trading

Qurito can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, LATOKEN and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qurito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qurito should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qurito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

