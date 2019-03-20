Quiz (QUIZ) Trading 8.2% Higher

Quiz Plc (LON:QUIZ)’s share price traded up 8.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 17.95 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 17.13 ($0.22). 1,357,379 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 331% from the average session volume of 314,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.83 ($0.21).

Separately, Peel Hunt dropped their price objective on shares of Quiz from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 32 ($0.42) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.03 million and a PE ratio of 3.02.

QUIZ plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design and retail of ladies fashion clothing, footwear, and accessories under the QUIZ brand name. The company offers occasion wear, eveningwear, and dressy casual wear primarily for 16 to 35 year olds. It also provides menswear, such as shirts, blazers, denim, trousers, and smart outfits under the QUIZMAN brand name; and bags and jewelleries.

