Quebecoin Hits Market Cap of $16,546.00 (QBC)

Quebecoin (CURRENCY:QBC) traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Quebecoin has a market capitalization of $16,546.00 and $17.00 worth of Quebecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Quebecoin has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Quebecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GanjaCoin (MRJA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Mao Zedong (MAO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000947 BTC.

VirtualCoin (VC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Digital Money Bits (DMB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BumbaCoin (BUMBA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Dollar Online (DOLLAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000067 BTC.

CrevaCoin (CREVA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tristar Coin (TSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LevoPlus (LVPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Arbitracoin (ATC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Quebecoin

Quebecoin (CRYPTO:QBC) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2014. Quebecoin’s total supply is 36,375,376 coins and its circulating supply is 15,588,776 coins. Quebecoin’s official Twitter account is @quebecoin_qbc . The official website for Quebecoin is www.quebecoin.org

Buying and Selling Quebecoin

Quebecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quebecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quebecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quebecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

